Shivraj Singh Chauhan Launches Multiple Schemes, Lays Foundation for 500 km of New Roads in Madhya Pradesh

Union Rural Development Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Rural Self Employment Programme of the Ministry of Rural Development at Bhairunda, Madhya Pradesh. He launched the Awas Sakhi Mobile App under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and inaugurated 100 Community Managed Training Centres – CMTCs in 18 states. He laid the foundation stone for 500 km of newly paved roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and launched the Gram Sadak Survey & Planning Tool. Also, approval was given for setting up 5 new RSETI training centers in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan, Panchayati Raj Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Prahlad Patel, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar and many officials of the ministry and state government were present at the event.

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that survey of kuccha houses is starting across the country from today and the names of those who were left out in the list of pucca houses of 2018 will now be included. This survey will be completed within 6 months so that no sister or brother is left out. He also added that name of people will be added to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana even if they own a phone, motorcycle or scooter. Along with Ladli Behna, the campaign to make Lakhpati Didi will also run across the country. Lakhpati Didi means that every Didi should have an income of more than 10 thousand rupees every month. The Government of India is continuously working under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Earlier, only those earning 10 thousand rupees were eligible for the Awas Yojana, but now even if the income is 15 thousand rupees per month, the name will be added to the Awas Yojana. 100 crore rupees have been allocated for the Lakhpati Didi initiative. Farmers with irrigated land up to 2.5 acres and non-irrigated land up to 5 acres are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits. The cabinet makes daily decisions to support farmers. To counteract falling soybean prices due to foreign oil imports, the Government of India will impose a 27.5 percent tax on imported oil, aiming to increase domestic soybean prices. The central government has approved purchasing soybeans in Madhya Pradesh at the minimum support price, and registration is open. Madhya Pradesh has already purchased the entire moong crop. Additionally, the minimum export rate on Basmati rice has been abolished, allowing foreign export and potential price increases.”

Shri Chouhan said our government has taken various initiatives for farmers including purchasing lentils, black gram, and pigeon pea at minimum support prices, releasing 109 new seeds varieties. The minimum support price for the Rabi crop is about to be announced. For me, serving you is worship of God and Sehore district will also not be left behind. The central government and the state government will give money. He said that in Madhya Pradesh, 3 lakh 68 thousand houses have been given to the poor which will be given by the state government. Your service is the mission of my life. The central government will leave no stone unturned for Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the poor will continue to be served and agriculture will also continue to progress. We will double your income. He added that more CM state schools will be opened. Shri Chouhan also congratulate the government for giving bonus on tendu leaves and wished Navratri to all the people present at the event.