ShivDutt Das, Executive Director of Vishwa Samudra Group, Appointed to FICCI Executive Committee

New Delhi, September 17, 2024: ShivDutt Das, Executive Director of Vishwa Samudra Group, has been honored to join the esteemed Executive Committee of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry). With this appointment, ShivDutt will contribute his expertise and vision to furthering FICCI’s initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development and innovation across industries. His leadership at Vishwa Samudra Group, known for its commitment to large-scale infrastructure and sustainable projects, aligns with FICCI’s mission of driving growth in the Indian economy.