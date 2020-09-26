Shiromani Akali Dal decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP & its continued insensitivity to Punjabi & Sikh issues says SAD.

Shiromani Akali Dal core committee decides unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led #NDA because of the Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of crops on #MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and #Sikh issues. pic.twitter.com/WZGy7EmfFj — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 26, 2020

