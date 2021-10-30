Shipping Minister Sonowal inaugurates Valiyazhikkal Lighthouse in Kerala

New Delhi: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri SarbanandaSonowal inaugurated a new Lighthouse at Valiyazhikkal in Alappuzha district of Kerala in the presence of Alappuzha MP, Haripad MLA and senior officers today.

After obtaining the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance and other statutory clearance, the 41.26 metre height pentagonal RCC tower with elevator and allied buildings have been constructed and the lighthouse is currently on trial run since 03.06.2021.

Shri Sonowal stated in his address that the Govt has approved development of 75 lighthouses for tourism as a part of the 75thAzaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Valiyazhikkal lighthouse is one of them. 11 other Lighthouses in Kerala have been earmarked for development of Tourism.

Construction of the lighthouse will immensely benefit the mariners plying in this Kerala region and the local fishermen will benefit for Day mark in day time and Safe return in Night time from the sea.

The location at Valiyazhikkal beach shall be a tourist destination and endorse the tourism activity in the area by providing scenic view of the sea to the tourists and thereby generate job and economical benefits for the locals.