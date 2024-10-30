Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian Restaurant Faces Backlash as Rs 80 Lakh Luxury Car Stolen from Parking Lot

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing trouble again, this time due to the theft of a luxury BMW worth Rs 80 lakhs from their restaurant Bastian’s parking lot. The owner, Ruhan Khan, a 34-year-old businessman, filed an FIR at Shivaji Police Station, with the case registered under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

This incident follows earlier legal issues for the couple, including a complaint of fraud related to a gold investment scheme, where a Mumbai court directed police to investigate claims against them and their company, Satyug Gold Private Limited. Their lawyer stated that a thorough investigation in 2022 found the complainant had received the full amount through legitimate means.