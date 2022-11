Shilp Guru and National Awards conferred to master craftspersons

New Delhi : 30 Shilp Guru Awards and 78 National Awards for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 were presented to master craftspersons, 36 of whom are women, here today. The main objective of the awards is to give recognition for their excellence in craftsmanship and valuable contribution to Indian Handicrafts and textiles sector.

The Shilp Guru Awards are given to legendary master craftspersons in recognition of excellent craftsmanship, product excellence and the role played by them as gurus in the continuance of crafts to other trainee artisans as a vital part of traditional heritage. The Awards were started in 2002, to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the resurgence of Handicrafts in India. The Award consists of a gold coin, Rs.2.00 lakhs prize money, a Tamrapatra, a shawl and a certificate. 30 Shilp Gurus have been selected for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 out of whom 24 are male and 06 are female.

The National Awards are being awarded since 1965 for outstanding craftsmanship in different craft categories. The main crafts for which the Awards have been given are Metal Engraving, Chikan Hand Embroidery, Khurja Blue Pottery, Mata Ni Pachedi Kalamkari, Bandhani, Tie & Dye ,Hand Block Bagh Print, Warli Art, Stone Dust Painting , Sozni Hand Embroidery, Terracotta, Tanjore Painting, Sholapith, Kantha Hand Embroidery, Palm leaf Engraving, Brass wire inlay on wood, Wood Tarkashi, Madhubani Painting, Gold Leaf Painting , straw craft etc. The Award consists of Rs.1.00 lakh prize money, a Tamrapatra, a Shawl and a certificate. 78 craftspersons have been selected for the National Awards for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 including 02 design innovation awards where a designer and artisan collaborate to create a unique product.

Statewise List of Shilp Guru Awardees for the Year 2017,2018 & 2019 S.No Year of Award Name Craft State 1 2017 Smt.Amita Sachdeva Stone Dust Painting Delhi 2 2017 Smt.Noorbanu Mohamad Khatri Bandhani, Tie & Dye Gujarat 3 2017 Shri K.R.Mohanan Wood Carving Kerala 4 2017 Mohammed Yusuf Khatri Hand Block Bagh Print Madhya Pradesh 5 2017 Shri V.K.Munusamy Terracotta Puducherry 6 2017 Shri Vinod Kumar Jangid Sandal Wood Carving Rajasthan 7 2017 Shri Mohan Lal Soni Miniature Painting Rajasthan 8 2017 Shri Dilshad Husain Brass Engraving Uttar Pradesh 9 2017 Shri Zahiruddin Khurja Blue Pottery Uttar Pradesh 10 2017 Shri Tapan Chakrabarty Palm Lelaf Engraving West Bengal 11 2018 Shri Kondra Gangadhar Block Making Andhra Pradesh 12 2018 Shri Chanchal Chakraborty Metal Delhi 13 2018 Shri Abdul Hasib Bone Carving Delhi 14 2018 Shri Bashir Ahmed Bhat Sozni Hand Embroidery Jammu & Kashmir 15 2018 Ms. Gurumayum Shanti Devi Artistic Textiles Manipur 16 2018 Shri Bijay Kumar Parida Palmleaf Engraving Odisha 17 2018 Shri Maheswar Parida Stone Carving 18 2018 Shri Gopal Prasad Sharma Miniature Painting Rajasthan 19 2018 Smt. Mahamaya Sikdar Kantha Hand Embroidery West Bengal 20 2018 Shri Ashish Malakar Sholapith West Bengal 21 2019 Sh.Velayudham Sreenvasulu Reddy Kalamkari Hand Painting Andhra Pradesh 22 2019 Ms.Suman Sonthalia Warli Art Delhi 23 2019 Shri Chitara Chandrakant Bhulabhai Mata Ni Pachedi Kalamkari Gujarat 24 2019 Shri Iqbal Hussain Khan Papie Machie Jammu & Kashmir 25 2019 Shri M.Ramamurthy Wood Carving Karnataka 26 2019 Shri Mohan Lal Sharma Brass wire inlay on Sheeshem Wood Tarkashi Rajasthan 27 2019 Sh. Asharam Meghawal Miniature Painting Rajasthan 28 2019 Shri V.Panneer Selvam Tanjore Painting Tamilnadu 29 2019 Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav Brass Engraving Uttar Pradesh 30 2019 Smt.Naseem Bano Chikan Hand Embroidery Uttar Pradesh