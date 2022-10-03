Sports

Shikhar Dhawan named as captain of Indian squad for upcoming 3 match ODI series against South Africa

By OdAdmin

In Cricket, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the squad which will play ODIs against the Proteas on October 6, 9 and 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi and New Delhi respectively. Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar and pacer Mukesh Kumar have received maiden ODI call-ups.

Interestingly, batter Shreyas Iyer, pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are travelling reserves in India’s squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup to be held later in Australia, have been included in the ODI squad.

