Shifting Of All Ratna Bhandar Ornaments To Temporary Strong Room Completed; No Tunnels Inside Inner Ratna Bhandar: Justice Rath

Puri: SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee after coming out of the Ratna Bhandar informed that the Shifting of all Ratna Bhandar ornaments to the temporary strong room completed.

A eleven member committee under the direct supervision of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhi today entered inside the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar of the temple following the SOP finalised by the government.

The Puri Gajapati who also entered into the Bhitar Bhandar later told newsmen that the process ofs hifting of the valuables and jewellery of the Lords had started and hoped that it would be completed by this evening.

He said all these valuables would be for the time being shifted to Khatasheja room` inside the temple complex where these ornaments would be kept in a temporary strong room.

The shifting of the ornaments from the Bhitar Bhandar of the temple was necessitated for the ASI to undertake repair as a laser scan conducted by the ASI had suggested that the walls of the Bhitar Bhandar are in very bad shape.