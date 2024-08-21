Shibani from KIIT and Minati from KISS were honored with the Rising Star – Iconic Sports Awards 2024 today in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Iconic Sports Awards 2024 was held today at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar. The awards aim to celebrate excellence in sports and honor the remarkable achievements of athletes across various disciplines. Ms. Shibani Priyadarshini, a student of KIIT University and Ms. Minati Sing, a student of KISS University have received the prestigious Iconic Sports Awards 2024 in the Rising Star category.

Key accomplishments of Ms. Shibani Priyadarshini:

Ø Representing India Women’s Beach Volleyball Team won the Bronze Medal in the Special Olympics World Summer Games (Unified Partner) 2023 at Berlin, Germany.

Ø Represented the Indian Universities Volleyball Women Team in the 31st World University Games 2023 at Chengdu, China.

Ø Representing Odisha Women’s Volleyball Team won the Bronze Medal in the 34th Federation Cup Volleyball 2022 at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Ø Representing Odisha Women’s Beach Volleyball Team won the Bronze Medal in the 36th National Games 2022 at Gujarat.

Key accomplishments of Ms. Minati Sing:

Ø Participated in the Khelo India Road Cycling Championship 2024 at Chennai.

Ø Participated in the National Road Cycling Championship 2023 at Karnataka.

Ø Won the Gold Medal in the State MTB Cycling Championship 2023 at Keonjhar.

Ø Won the Gold Medal in the State Road Cycling Championship 2023 in Puri.

Ø Participated in the 27th National Road Cycling Championship 2023 at Maharashtra.

Ø Participated in the 52nd Junior National Track Cycling Championship 2023 at Rajasthan.

Ø Won the Gold Medal in the State Road Cycling Championship 2022 in Sundargarh.

Both Shibani & Minati thanked the Jury of Iconic Sports Awards 2024 for this award, they also expressed their heartfelt gratitude & regards to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS who has been providing them all support & guidance in their sporting journey.

Shibani & Minati also thanked all the Office Bearers of Odisha Volleyball Association & Odisha Cycling Association respectively for their support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated both Shibani & Minati on receiving this prestigious award and wished them good luck for their upcoming competitions.