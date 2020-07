Bhubaneswar: Marking another achievement of Mission Shakti in the field of women empowerment, Maa Khudurukuni Women SHG obtained license from Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for running business of seeds and successfully managing the allotted Seed Sale Centres during COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the group have sold 161 quintals of different paddy varieties to 108 local farmers and have earned an income of Rs. 50,000/- in this season.

