Shemaroo Entertainment to live stream celebrations from Pune’s historic Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple

Pune: Ganesh Chaturthi is synonymous with elaborate celebrations on a community level, visits to temples and pandals, and observing the festivities with family and friends. With travel and socializing restrictions still in place, digital gatherings are the new normal to celebrate any festival or occasion. Keeping these norms in mind, Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, has associated with the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganapati Trust, Pune, to enable devotees to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival digitally.

Starting August 22, 2020, Shemaroo will live stream the Ganpati Festival from the famed Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple, Pune, 24X7 till September 1, 2020. The Dagdusheth temple is one of the biggest in Pune, with a rich history and sees thousands of devotees visiting the temple annually from the world over. This initiative will ensure that devotees can offer their prayers while observing the prescribed social distancing measures.

Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “With the ongoing pandemic, everyone has been encouraged to stay put and stay safe at home. However, that doesn’t mean that the spirit of the festival needs to be affected. Through this collaboration, we are bringing the entire festival experience at home 24X7. The Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple has a long, glorious past and holds a special place in the hearts of all the devotees. We have associated with the Trust to let them offer their devotion to their beloved God from any place, any time and on any device.”

President of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust, Mr. Ashok Godse said, “For over 127 years, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has stood tall in the city of Pune as the the epitome of pride and honor. During this time, we usually see lakhs of visitors pouring in to pay their respects to our beloved Dagdusheth Ganpati. The safety of our devotees is of utmost importance and we would like to thank Shemaroo for bringing the darshan to devotees’ screens.”

Viewers can catch the live darshan on Shemaroo Platforms, Shemaroo TV, Shemaroo MarathiBana, ShemarooMe and Shemaroo Bhakti App, Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as Shemaroo, managed Channels on Airtel Om Shakti Channel No 674, Tata Sky Aradhana Channel No 1051, Videocon D2H – Bhakti Active Channel No 481 and Dish Bhakti Active – 1069.

