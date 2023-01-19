Shell partners with Yash Raj Films on the first ever movie collaboration

Bangalore, : To celebrate the indomitable spirit of India, YRF (India’s largest film distribution and production company) has associated with Shell’s Lubricants business as the official engine oil partner for ‘Pathaan’. Set to release on January 25, 2023, this first-of-its-kind association underscores Shell’s ‘Partners in Progress’ philosophy, promoting the spirit of building and growing community partnerships with their loyal trade partners. The out-film partnership is a testament to Shell’s efforts in recognizing mechanics who are valued members of the business and will provide them with an exciting opportunity to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “Shell’s association with the movie is a part of our strategic priority of strengthening our brand by bringing to life exciting propositions for our customers. The spirit of this movie connects very well with Shell’s promise of power and performance in extreme conditions. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback makes it a highly anticipated release, and we are excited to offer our trade partners the opportunity to feel the ‘thrill’ of Pathaan. We believe this will further strengthen our connection with customers.”

As part of the collaboration, Shell has also announced a campaign to its extended trade community with Pathaan movie tickets and exciting movie-branded merchandise to be won.

“We are happy to have Shell Lubricants as our out-film marketing partner and are delighted to work with them in engaging their consumers”, added Mr. Manan Mehta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.

Shell is the number one global lubricant supplier, selling a wide variety of lubricants to meet customer needs across over 100 countries. Our brands such as Helix, Rimula, Rotella, Pennzoil, Spirax, Tellus, Omala and Gadus are the most preferred brands in their segments by our customers.