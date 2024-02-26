Shell launches “Expect more from Shell Fuels” campaign for its new and improved fuel range

Hyderabad : Shell has launched a new marketing campaign titled “Expect more from Shell Fuels” to introduce its new and improved range of fuels in India. The campaign emphasizes Shell’s unwavering commitment to developing fuels that deliver an enhanced driving experience to customers. The new fuel formulation features a next-generation deposit targeting technology that removes harmful deposits, protects engine condition, and lasts up to 15 kilometres longer per tank for both two and four-wheelers.

The campaign, creatively executed by VML, portrays a customer receiving unexpected and incredible perks at work that sound too good to be true, only to be jolted out of his daydream and realise that these are just figments of his imagination. With the tagline ‘Expect more from Shell fuels,’ Shell assures customers that while high expectations in different life situations may not always materialize, the promise of exceptional value and quality from Shell fuels will consistently be fulfilled.

Introducing the new campaign, Kartiki Karihaloo, Manager Marketing, Mobility India, said, “We have always been committed to enhancing the mobility experience for our valued customers. With our latest campaign, ‘Expect more from Shell Fuels, ‘ we want to emphasize that even though life’s diverse experiences may not always exceed expectations, customers can always expect exceptional value and quality from Shell Fuels. It also builds upon our previous campaign ‘More than Just a Fuel Station’, marking another step forward in our journey towards enhancing our customer’s overall experience.”

The new fuel range, developed after five years of extensive research and 3 million kilometres of testing by a global team of 150 scientists, uses next-generation deposit targeting technology[1] to remove harmful deposits from the engine’s critical parts, such as intake valves and fuel injectors, thus ensuring a smooth and efficient functioning leading to more mileage. [2]

The debut TV commercial for Shell fuels will be launched across OOH, OTT, YouTube, Radio, and digital TV in four different languages.