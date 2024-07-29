Sheikh Karim Achieves Job in Japan Through DMF Angul’s Skill Development Program

Bhubaneswar, July 28, 2024: Sheikh Karim (24), a determined young orphan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a job in Japan. Karim’s journey from hardship to success is a testament to his resilience and the transformative power of skill development programs by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Angul.

Before starting his new role as a driver in Japan, Karim will undergo rigorous training in Bengaluru. This training will equip him with the advanced skills required for his new position and ensure his success in the international arena. The training program includes six months of Japanese language and culture training in Bangalore, followed by a Japanese vehicle license test. Subsequently, he will undergo six months of operator training in Japan, after which his employment will be finalized.

Karim was among the fortunate 30 candidates selected by a Japanese delegation and Navis HR from 180 drivers at the Heavy Vehicle Training Centre run by the Government of Odisha. Currently employed with Lucky Minerals Pvt. Ltd., a vendor company of Tata Steel Meramandali, Karim’s journey began with his certification from the Skill Council for Mining Sector (SCMS), established by the National Skill Development Council, Government of India. Despite facing numerous challenges, Karim’s determination led him to join the Skill Development program organized by SCMS under the District Mineral Foundation in Angul, which has proven to be a game changer for his career.

Pankaj Satija, Chairman of SCMS and Executive-In-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement. He emphasized SCMS’s commitment to preparing skilled professionals for the global market, stating, “SCMS shall put more efforts to create skilled manpower for the mining sector who are competent for the global demands as well.”

Born as an orphan, Karim was raised in Jeevan Jyoti Ashram in Bhubaneswar. This achievement highlights the significant impact of skill development programs by the DMF and underscores the importance of providing opportunities for youth, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Karim’s story is an inspiration to many and a shining example of how dedication and support can lead to extraordinary accomplishments, marking a significant milestone for SCMS.