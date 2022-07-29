Share of exports of goods and services in GDP increased to 21.4% in 2021-22 from 18.7% in 2020-21

New Delhi : The share of exports of goods and services in GDP has increased from 18.7% in 2020-21 to 21.4% in 2021-22.

The details of exports of goods and services and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices, and percentage share of India’s exports in GDP for the last five financial years (latest available data) are as follows:

S.No. Year India’s export of goods and services (in Rs. Crore) GDP (in Rs. Crore) % Share of exports of goods and services in GDP 1 2017-18 32,11,521 1,70,90,042 18.8 2 2018-19 (3rd RE) 37,66,294 1,88,99,668 19.9 3 2019-20 (2nd RE) 37,52,188 2,00,74,856 18.7 4 2020-21 (1st RE) 37,04,533 1,98,00,914 18.7 5 2021-22 (PE) 50,63,885 2,36,64,637 21.4

Source: MoSPI, Note: RE: Revised Estimate, PE: Provisional Estimate

The details of sector-wise share of goods exports in the annual GDP (at current prices) for the last five financial years (latest available data) are given at Annexure. It reveals that overall share of goods exports in GDP has increased from 10.9% in 2020-21 to 13.3% in 2021-22.

The details of the annual rate of growth of exports and the corresponding annual rate of growth of GDP (at current prices) for the last three financial years are given below:

S.No. Year India’s export of goods and services (in Rs. Crore) % Growth in exports GDP (in Rs. Crore) % Growth in GDP 1 2018-19 (3rd RE) 3,766,294 18,899,668 2 2019-20 (2nd RE) 3,752,188 -0.4 20,074,856 6.2 3 2020-21 (1st RE) 3,704,533 -1.3 19,800,914 -1.4 4 2021-22 (PE) 5,063,885 36.7 23,664,637 19.5

Source: MoSPI, Note: RE: Revised Estimate, PE: Provisional Estimate

Annexure

The sector-wise percentage share of goods exports in the annual GDP (at current prices) for last five financial years:

Sr. No. Commodity Group 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 Engineering Goods 2.97 3.09 2.78 2.87 3.53 2 Petroleum Products 1.41 1.72 1.46 0.96 2.13 3 Gems & Jewellery 1.57 1.49 1.27 0.97 1.23 4 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 0.70 0.83 0.78 0.83 0.93 5 Drugs & Pharmaceuticals 0.65 0.71 0.73 0.92 0.78 6 RMG of all Textiles 0.63 0.60 0.55 0.46 0.50 7 Electronic Goods 0.24 0.33 0.41 0.41 0.49 8 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc. 0.39 0.41 0.35 0.37 0.48 9 Plastic & Linoleum 0.26 0.32 0.27 0.28 0.31 10 Rice 0.29 0.29 0.23 0.33 0.30 11 Marine Products 0.28 0.25 0.24 0.22 0.24 12 Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc. 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.14 0.18 13 Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals 0.14 0.16 0.14 0.16 0.16 14 Leather & leather products 0.20 0.19 0.16 0.12 0.14 15 Meat, dairy & poultry products 0.17 0.16 0.13 0.14 0.13 16 Spices 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.15 0.12 17 Ceramic products & glassware 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 18 Iron Ore 0.06 0.05 0.09 0.18 0.10 19 Fruits & Vegetables 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.10 0.09 20 Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.07 0.07 21 Handicrafts excl. hand made carpet 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.07 22 Carpet 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 23 Oil seeds 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.04 24 Other cereals 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 25 Oil Meals 0.04 0.06 0.03 0.06 0.03 26 Coffee 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 27 Tobacco 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 28 Tea 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 29 Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 30 Cashew 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 31 Others 0.59 0.69 0.63 0.74 0.92 Total share of Merchandise Exports 11.4 12.2 11.1 10.9 13.3 Gross Domestic Product (In Rs. Crore) 17090042 18899668 20074856 19800914 23664637

Source: DGCI&S and MoSPI

Note: RE: Revised Estimate, PE: Provisional Estimate

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.