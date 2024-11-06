Shanti Chikitsa Hospital- a unit of Shanti Memorial Hospital, inaugurated at CDA, Cuttack

Cuttack: Shanti Chikitsa – a new Multi-Speciality Hospital was inaugurated at CDA, Cuttack this morning. This hospital is a unit of Shanti Memorial Hospital, one of Cuttack’s most reputed and reliable Multi Speciality Hospitals situated at Thoriasahi.

The inauguration was done by Shri Ashok Patnaik & Smt. Sanjukta Pattanayak, elder brother & sister of Dr Sreejoy Patnaik, Founder and CMD – Shanti Memorial Hospital. It was a proud moment for the older siblings to cherish and celebrate the success of their younger brother Dr Sreejoy Patnaik on the occasion of the inauguration.

“I had been receiving many requests over the last few years to start a healthcare facility in CDA, so people residing in this area and nearby, can access the same quality of healthcare and medical facilities available at Shanti Memorial Hospital, at CDA itself. I am glad that we have finally been able to keep their request and come up with Shanti Chikitsa Hospital to cater to their needs.”

As CDA area has only one hospital, the objective of this new hospital is also to offer the people with more choices and convenience, not just in CDA but also in peripheral towns like Dhenkanal, Angul, Athagarah etc. With Shanti Chikitsa within an easily accessible range, patients need not go further into cities looking for a proper hospital at the time of need.

The new hospital provides all services across departments, has state-of-the-art equipment and a dedicated team of doctors and professional paramedic staff to ensure absolute healthcare to its patients. The hospital currently has 49 beds including 9 in ICU.

Shanti Chikisa hospital will run on the same model as Shanti Memorial Hospital, whether it is the ‘patient first’ culture, affordability factor or hassle free and effective access to quality treatment.

“This is just the beginning. We intend to come up with more hospitals in different parts of the state in future, taking our unique brand of healthcare services to a larger population.” Added Dr Patnaik.

Doctors and staff members of Shanti Memorial Hospital also attended the inauguration. “Incidentally, Shanti memorial Hospital conducted a record number of 16 successful cardiac procedures on the 5th of November”, said Dr Priyadarshi Tripathi, Cardiac specialist from Shanti memorial hospital,also present on the occasion of the inauguration .