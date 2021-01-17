Shallu Jindal honored with Impact Leader Award

New Delhi: Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms. Shallu Jindal has been honored as one of the ‘Top 10 Impact Leaders of India’ during the ‘India CSR Leadership Summit – 2021’, organized by India CSR Network on January 16, 2021. She received the prestigious ‘Impact Leader Award’ for her contribution in building a Resilient India during COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepting the award, Ms. Jindal said, “We at JSPL Foundation believe in Building India and Empowering Lives. Praying God to save the World from the Pandemic and wish the World should be always free of such catastrophe. We resolve to continue our services to mankind in our journey of serving the last person in the queue”. She thanked IndiaCSR Network for the award.

Ms. Jindal has been instrumental in initiating various programmes to support the government and administration in mitigating the impacts and the outcomes of COVID-19 in India. She led JSPL Foundation, the CSR Arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) to provide half a million hot cooked meals & food materials to socially vulnerable, and making the livelihood of thousands of families shock proof during the pandemic.

Under her leadership, JSPL Foundation launched ‘Mission Zero Hunger’ on the day following the announcement of National Lock down. The Foundation provided about half a million meals (cooked food and dry food kits) to migrant workers, daily wage earners, street dwellers, destitutes, truckers, shelter homes and other socially vulnerable populace in and around the operational locations of JSPL in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The Foundation also uninterruptedly served hot cooked meals two times a day in North Delhi to thousands of migrant population for over a month.

Tribals and the vulnerables were provided with sanitizers, hand wash, disinfectants, masks which were manufactured as a part of the Income Generation Activities by more than a thousand women in Self Help Groups. This assured everyday income to the underprivileged families during the cash crunch period. Thousands of dairy, vegetable and mushroom farmers associated with the Foundation were kept immune to distress selling by facilitating sale of their farm produce in the Plant townships.

Upscaling the curative measures to fight the pandemic, multi-speciality OP Jindal Hospitals dedicated 133 beds and 15 ICUs for COVID-19 Care. The Hospitals and Occupational Health Centres were equipped with additional ventilators, PPE kits, Oxygen cylinders and isolation wards as well as COVID care centres.

The Educational Institutions, schools and universities, run by JSPL took various efforts in organizing on line classes. ASHA-The Hope centres which provide rehabilitation care for the specially abled children not only conducted online classes but also undertook household visits adhering to COVID protocols to ensure customized care for more than 3000 children with special needs. The Foundation also organized various awareness programmes in rural areas to sensitise the community on the pandemic and prevention methods.

The Company also contributed Rs. 25 Crore to PM CARES Fund to fight the global pandemic.

JSPL Foundation’s work has been appreciated by various quarters, including the local communities, civil societies and the administration.

