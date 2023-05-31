Shahi Exports Becomes the First Indian Mill to Undergo a YESS Assessment

New Delhi: Responsible Sourcing Network and Shahi Exports announce their

collaboration in promoting due diligence towards ethical cotton sourcing practices in the

garment industry. The partnership aims to build a transparent and forced labor-free supply

chain for cotton as countries across the world move to strengthen due diligence and sourcing

standards.

YESS: Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network

that dedicated several years to developing rigorous due diligence standards to achieve a

forced labor-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry.

The YESS standards were officially presented in India on May 2, 2023 at a workshop in

Bengaluru, Karnataka, attended by multiple industry members. The workshop highlighted the

significance of due diligence in building an ethical supply chain for cotton sourcing and

furthering the goal of preventing forced labor.

“This joint effort represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of responsible and

transparent cotton supply chains. As we expand conducting assessments in India later this

year, we invite industry members to join this collective advancement and have their mills

trained and assessed,” said Patricia Jurewicz, CEO of Responsible Sourcing Network.

Following the workshop, YESS conducted its initial independent assessments in India at Shahi

Exports’ knitting and spinning facilities in Shivamogga. The YESS program assesses

management systems and inventory controls of mills to identify, assess, and mitigate the risks

of forced labor based on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

(OECD) due diligence framework. In 2022, Shahi was one of the seven global suppliers that

piloted the YESS Standards and has now become the first mill in India to take the lead in

implementing robust due diligence measures.

“As India’s largest apparel manufacturer and exporter, Shahi is committed to producing goods

using ethical, fair, and sustainable practices. We are thrilled to embark on this journey and

align ourselves with global standards of due diligence. We recognize that efforts towards

traceability require industry collaboration, and we are confident that YESS will provide

valuable support in achieving this goal.” stated Anant Ahuja, Head of Organizational

Development at Shahi Exports.

While already operating with firm checkpoints for cotton sourcing, the YESS assessment

provided additional insights that enabled Shahi to further strengthen its management

processes in response to evolving legislation and growing consumer demand on traceability

against forced labor.

Spinners and textile mills play a critical role in facilitating visibility and due diligence in the

complex cotton-sourcing landscape as gatekeepers. YESS recognizes the position they hold

and values their partnership in connecting the industry agenda across the global supply chain.