Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Strikes Gold, Nets ₹211.13 Crore in Global Box Office Collections During Debut Weekend

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated venture, “Dunki,” directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has made a resounding impact at the box office, accumulating a staggering Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide during its opening weekend.

Released to audiences on Thursday, this comedy drama stirred varied reactions upon its debut, drawing a mix of reviews from critics and viewers alike. Despite the diverse opinions, the film’s captivating storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic performance seemed to resonate strongly with audiences, propelling its box office success.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the eminent production houses associated with “Dunki,” took to their official X page to share the exhilarating news of the film’s box office triumph.

This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year! 🤩❤️ Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki – In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/Gu56gV1cYR — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 25, 2023

The significant earnings of ₹211.13 crore in its inaugural weekend stand as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring star power and Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial finesse, solidifying their positions as stalwarts in the entertainment industry.

“Dunki” created a buzz across cinephiles and Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts, who eagerly flocked to theaters to experience the film’s entertainment quotient. The global box office figures affirm the movie’s widespread appeal, marking a commendable start to its theatrical journey.

As discussions about “Dunki” continue to unfold across social media platforms, the film’s box office achievement has become a topic of fervent conversation among movie aficionados, with expectations soaring for its sustained success in the coming weeks.

The remarkable financial performance of “Dunki” in its initial days is a testament to the film’s ability to strike a chord with audiences, setting the stage for a potentially remarkable run at the box office in the days ahead. With Shah Rukh Khan at the helm and Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial brilliance, “Dunki” appears poised for a noteworthy journey in the realm of cinematic triumphs.