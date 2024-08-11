Sh. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC receives ‘Distinguished Fellow’ Award 2024 by Institute of Directors

Gurugram : Sh. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, IAS, CMD, REC Limited received ‘Distinguished Fellow’ Award at the 2024 Director’s Conclave & 34th IOD Annual Day. The Institute of Directors organized this esteemed event to recognize and honor the exemplary leadership and contribution of individuals in the corporate sector.

The ‘Distinguished Fellow’ Award was presented to Sh. Dewangan by the Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, acknowledging his outstanding dedication and innovative approach towards leading REC Limited to new heights of success.

The award recognises Sh. Dewangan’s visionary leadership towards fostering infrastructure growth and innovation, and promoting all round prosperity. His contributions have further strengthened India’s global position in the energy sector.

Sh. Dewangan said, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Award. This accolade is a reflection of our collective ambition at REC to innovate and lead in the energy sector. It is a moment of pride for all of us, as it acknowledges our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. I accept this award with a promise to continue our journey towards empowering a brighter, greener future for our nation. My sincere thanks to the Institute of Directors for this esteemed recognition.”

Under Sh. Dewangan’s visionary leadership, REC has achieved remarkable milestones and set new benchmarks in the power finance sector. His strategic initiatives and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the company’s growth and the nation’s progress in energy sustainability.

REC Limited extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Institute of Directors for this honor and reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the nation’s development under the guidance of Sh. Dewangan.