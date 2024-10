Bhubaneswar: The deep depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm “DANA”) over north Odisha weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 25th October near latitude 21.4°N and longitude 86.2°E about 50 km northwest of Bhadrak and 70 km east-southeast of Keonjhar.

It is likely to move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. (IMD)