Several steps taken for advancement of the flying training in the country : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

New Delhi : The Government has taken several steps for advancement of the flying training in the country. These include the following:

Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved liberalised Flying Training Organisation (FTO) guidelines wherein the concept of airport royalty (revenue share payment by FTOs to AAI) has been abolished and land rentals have been significantly rationalised. (ii) Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued award letters on 31 May 2021 and 29 October 2021 for nine FTOs to be established at five airports i.e. two at Belagavi (Karnataka), two at Jalgaon (Maharashtra), two at Kalaburagi (Karnataka), two at Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and one at Lilabari (Assam). Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced Online-On Demand Examination (OLODE) for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) and Flying Crew (FC) candidates with effect from November 2021. This facility allows candidates to choose the date and time from the available exam slots. DGCA has modified its regulations to empower Flying Instructors with the right to authorise flight operations at FTOs. This was hitherto restricted to the Chief Flying Instructor (CFI) or Deputy CFIs only. India’s largest flying academy – Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) – has been permitted to carry out pilot training in Gondia (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi (Karnataka) to enhance its flying hours and aircraft utilisation, which get severely affected during winter months due to low visbility. IGRUA has commenced operating on all weekends and holidays. It completed 19,019 flying hours during the year 2021 as compared to 15,137 hours in the pre-Covid year 2019, an increase of over 25%.

At present, there are 34 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) operating at 52 bases as approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). List of State Wise Flying training institutes is at Annexure.

Flying Training Institutes are established as per Civil Aviation requirements Section-7, Series-d, Part-I specified by Directorate General of Civil Aviation which are reviewed as per international practices from time to time.

The number of CPLs issued during the last three years is as follows: Year CPLs issued 2019- 744; 2020- 578; 2021-862.

In 2021, after a competitive bidding process, AAI awarded nine FTO slots at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Lilabari (Assam). Under FTO bidding Round 2, Airports Authority of India (AAI) initiated open tender bidding for 15 FTO slots at 10 Airports viz. Bhavnagar, Cooch Behar, Deoghar, Huballi, Jharsuguda, Kishangarh, Kadappa, Meerut, Salem and Tezu. AAI received bids only for 8 FTOs at 7 Airports namely – Tezu, Kishangarh, Meerut, Kadappa, Hubballi, Bhavnagar, Salem. Deoghar, under Santhal Parganas Division of Jharkhand did not receive any bid. In June 2022, 6 FTO slots were awarded by AAI at five airports namely: 2 slots at Bhavnagar (Gujarat), and one each at Hubballi (Karnataka), Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh), Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Salem (Tamil Nadu). These FTOs are expected to be operational by December 2023. Currently, no such proposal has been received in the Ministry of Civil Aviation for setting up new flying training institutes in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Mangaldoi in Assam and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Annexure

STATE-WISE LIST OF FLYING TRAINING ORGANISATIONS (AS OF 30TH NOVEMBER 2022)

S No State Name Address Additional bases Bihar Bihar Flying Institute Patna Airport, Patna Gujarat Ahmedabad Aviation & Aeronautics Ltd., AAA Hangar, Old Terminal Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Gujarat Gujarat Flying Club, Vadodara Airport, Gujarat Haryana Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation Civil Aerodrome, Kunjpura Road, Karnal, Haryana. Hisar, Haryana Pinjore, Haryana Haryana FSTC Flying School Private Ltd Chaudhary Bansi Lal Airport, Bhiwani, Haryana Narnaul, Haryana Jharkhand Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Karnataka Govt. Flying Training School Jakkur, Bangalore Karnataka Orient Flight Aviation Academy Mysore, Karnataka Kerala Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Madhya Pradesh Chimes Aviation Academy, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, Indore Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Civil Aerodrome, Bijasan Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Sha-Shib Flying Academy, Guna, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Academy of Carver Aviation, Baramati Airport, Baramati, Maharashtra Maharashtra Blue Ray Aviation BRAPL Hangar, Osmanabad Airport, Maharashtra Mahesana, Gujarat Maharashtra Nagpur Flying Club Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra National Flying Training Institute, Pvt. Ltd, C/o Airport Authority of India, Birsi Airport, P.O.P; Paraswada, Gondia, Maharashtra Maharashtra Redbird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. Baramati Airport, Baramati, Maharashtra Seoni, Madhya Pradesh Lilabari, Assam Kalaburagi, Karnataka Maharashtra SVKM NMIMS Academy of Aviation Campus-Babulde, Shirpur, Dist. Dhule, Maharashtra Maharashtra SKYNEX Aero Pvt. Ltd. Jalgaon Airport, Jalgaon, Maharashtra Maharashtra The Bombay Flying Club, Juhu Airport, Santacruz (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra Mumbai, Maharashtra Dhule, Maharashtra Odisha Govt. Aviation Training Institute, Directorate of Aviation, Orissa, Civil Aerodrome, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Birasal, Odisha Punjab Patiala Aviation Club Patiala, Punjab Amritsar, Punjab Rajasthan Banasthali Vidyapith Gliding Flying Club Banasthali, Dist. Tonk, Rajasthan Telangana Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Ltd. GMR HIAL Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (2013) Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, Telangana (2015) Kalaburagi Airport, Karnataka (2021) Telangana Flytech Aviation Academy, A1-Kauser, Plot No.295, Road No. 10, West Maredpally. Secunderabad. Telangana Nadirgul, Telangana Nagarjun Sagar, Andhra Pradesh Telangana Telangana State Aviation Academy, Andhra Pradesh, old Air Port, Hyderabad, Telangana Telangana Wings Aviation Pvt. Ltd., 1-11-256/B, Plot No. 108, Adjacent Airport Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana Uttar Pradesh Ambitions Flying Club Pvt. Ltd Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chetak Aviation MS-10, NH-91, Aligarh Airstrip, Dhanipur Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Falcon Aviation Academy Ayodhya, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Non-operational) (2013) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (2019) Uttar Pradesh Garg Aviation Ltd. UP Hangar No.3dhule, Civil Aerodrome, Cantt. Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademy Fursatganj, Dist. Raebareilly, Uttar Pradesh Gondia, Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh Pioneer Flying Academy Pvt. Ltd MS-10, NH-91, Dhanipur Airport, Post Panethi, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Saraswati Aviation Academy Sultanpur, Amhat Airfield, Uttar Pradesh

Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

This information was given by the Minister for Civil Aviation Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to a question in Lok Sabha today.