Several parts of Odisha would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the State would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, forecasted the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal in the next 24 hours.

Besides, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Khordha and Puri districts, the IMD said.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh.Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of the State, the weather office said.