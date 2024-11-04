Seventh Annual Assembly of International Solar Alliance Brings Together Representatives from 120 Countries

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is hosting the seventh session of its Assembly here in the Indian capital with ministers from 29 countries.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Hon’ble Minister for New and Renewable Energy, India, in his capacity as the President of the ISA Assembly, Shri Pralhad Joshi said: “It is my great honour to stand before you today at the Seventh Session of the Assembly of the ISA. Today, we find ourselves at a key turning point in our mission to reshape the global energy future. Solar energy, once just a vision, is now a powerful reality, leading the world toward a cleaner and more sustainable path. The progress we’ve made together is undeniable, and the true potential of solar energy is unfolding, showing us just how transformative it can be.” He further added, “As a coalition of 120 Member and Signatory countries, ISA has been at the forefront of mobilising resources and facilitating the deployment of solar projects worldwide, particularly in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). I’m proud to state that ISA has successfully completed 21 out of 27 demonstration projects, showcasing our collective ability to make significant strides in solar energy deployment and support sustainable development across the globe. These successful projects are a testament to our shared commitment and dedication. I congratulate and dedicate the eleven demonstration projects and the seven STAR- Centres launched today to the people of these countries.”

The Hon’ble President also highlighted key interventions of ISA, which are globally pushing the solar agenda. The Solar Data Portal, a platform that delivers real-time data on solar resources, project performance, and investment opportunities across countries, transforms how governments, investors, and developers engage with solar projects by providing transparent and actionable insights. The Global Solar Facility aims to unlock commercial capital for solar projects in underserved regions, especially Africa. A pilot project is underway in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and commitments of USD 39 million from India, ISA, Bloomberg, and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation are on track to be operationalised by COP29.

In addition, the SolarX Startup Challenge has successfully identified and supported innovative, scalable solutions for the solar sector. The 2024 edition announced 30 winners from the Asia and Pacific region, including India, and preparations are underway to host the Third Edition of the challenge for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

The monthly ISA Knowledge Series and the Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre, launched at the G20 Ministerial, are advancing solar energy research and development to expand knowledge-sharing and advocacy. Global events like the International Solar Festival, CEO Caucus, and the ISA pavilion ‘Solar Hub’ at the Conference of Parties since COP27 have encouraged global participation and advocacy for solar as a preferred energy source.

The Co-President of the ISA Assembly, H.E. Mr H.E. Thani Mohamed Soilihi, France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, via a video message, said:

“I would like to thank the Secretariat of the International Solar Alliance for its significant work in developing the organisation and setting out ambitious programmes year after year. France has honoured its pledge at the outset of the International Solar Alliance to contribute €1.5 billion to finance solar projects in the organisation’s Member Countries. That is why we renewed our financial support for the Alliance in 2024, which is based on three priorities: First, support for the STAR-C programme which plays a key role in local capacity building. Second, France wishes to facilitate access to financing for developing economies which are transitioning towards sustainable development. Third, France wants to step up the ISA Secretariat’s internationalisation process to increase its outreach. France will continue to support the International Solar Alliance, to enhance collaboration and speed up the development of solar energy. It will thus encourage new partner countries to join the Alliance and will synergise with the initiatives and organisations in developing renewable energies.”

In his welcome address, Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, said, “We are pleased to have honourable ministers from our member, signatory, and prospective countries present here today. Our collective presence symbolises our intention—to explore groundbreaking solutions, exchange expertise, and strengthen partnerships that will drive a new era of solar transformation. In this spirit of global cooperation, we find the collective strength to confront the critical challenges of our time. Over the past years, the Assembly has helped shape the ISA into a global leader in the international arena as the definitive voice on driving energy transition through the deployment of solar energy solutions. This year, too, the Assembly shall be taking up some major initiatives and programmes into consideration that will be laying the foundation for the future.”

The Assembly will also consider the budgets and work plans for the coming year and include updates on ISA’s priority areas of work, programmes, and projects. An important topic of discussion will be the guidelines for the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, which provides for 10% to 35 % of the total solar project cost to be given as a grant for developing solar projects in LDCs and SIDS identified by the countries themselves, provided 90% of the project cost is locked in. Proposals from countries will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis until the annual budget provisions of ISA USD 1.5 million per year are available. The VGF can be availed for solar projects set up by government/government institutions or independent developers/beneficiaries selected through a process per the respective country policies.

This year’s proceedings will also consist of the election of the president and co-president, who will take over office immediately after the Assembly for the period: 2024 – 2026. The selection of the new Director General, who will assume office in March of 2025, will also be announced.

The Assembly will be followed by a day-long High-Level Technology Conference on Clean Technologies, which will witness the launch of the third edition of ISA’s flagship report series on technology, investment, and market—the World Solar Reports. The Assembly proceedings will culminate on 6 November 2024 with delegates marking a visit to a farm site in NCT of Delhi to witness first-hand the practical implementation of agrivoltaic system, which entails using the same land for solar energy production and agriculture.

About the ISA Assembly:

The Assembly is ISA’s yearly apex decision-making body, representing each Member Country. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective. The Assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA’s seat. It assesses the aggregate effect of the programmes and other activities in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, cost, and scale of finance. The Sixth Assembly of the ISA is deliberating on the key initiatives of ISA on three critical issues: energy access, energy security, and energy transition.

About the Demonstration Projects:

In May 2020, ISA initiated Demonstration Projects to meet the needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Development States (SIDS). The aim was to exhibit solar technology applications that can be scaled up and build the capacity of Member Countries to replicate these solar-powered solutions.

Bhutan: Solar cold storage at the National Post Harvest Centre in Paro Burkina Faso: Solarisation of two primary healthcare centres in the rural communes of Louda and Korsimoro in the north centre region Cambodia: Solarisation of primary and secondary schools in Koh Rong city Cuba: Solar water pumping system at the Hatuey Indian Experimental Station (EEIH) in Perico, Matanzas Djibouti: Installation of two off-grid solar-powered cold storage units in Omar Jaga’a in the Arta region and Dougoum village in the Tadjourah region Ethiopia: Solar-powered water pumps in Gedeo Zone, Irgachefe Woreda community Mauritius: Solarisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Rose Belle Samoa: Solar streetlights implemented across 46 locations Senegal: Solar cold storage in the Borough of Ndande, within the Municipality of Theippe in the Kebemer Department The Gambia: Solar water pumping systems in Wassadou and Julangel Tonga: Solar water pumping project in four villages on Tongatapu

About the STAR-Centre Initiative:

Solar Technology Application Resource-Centre (STAR-C)are equipped with specialised training facilities, tools, and structured learning modules designed to cultivate a highly skilled solar workforce. To date, ISA has successfully established and operationalised STAR Centers in seven countries: Ethiopia, Somalia, Cuba, Côte d’Ivoire, Kiribati, Ghana, and Bangladesh. Since their launch, these centres have trained professionals in various aspects of solar energy, preparing them to contribute effectively to the sector’s rapid expansion.

About the International Solar Alliance

The International Solar Alliance is an international organisation with 120 Member and Signatory countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable transition to a carbon-neutral future. ISA’s mission is to unlock US$1 trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of the technology and its financing. It promotes the use of solar energy in the agriculture, health, transport, and power generation sectors.

ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments. Through this work, ISA has identified, designed and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries; and drove down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; increased access to solar training, data and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers. With advocacy for solar-powered solutions, ISA aims to transform lives, bring clean, reliable, and affordable energy to communities worldwide, fuel sustainable growth, and improve quality of life.

With the signing and ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement by 15 countries on 6 December 2017, ISA became the first international intergovernmental organisation to be headquartered in India. ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).