Seven tourists killed after massive avalanche hits Gangtok-Nathu La road in Sikkim; 23 people rescued so far

At least seven persons have been killed in an avalanche at 14 Mile on Gangtok- Natu La Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting the popular tourist destinations of Changu Lake and Natu La in East Sikkim on Tuesday. A defence spokesperson has said, five-six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on the way to Natu La are feared to have been buried under the snow.

Around 23 tourists have been rescued so far, including six from deep valley, and shifted to medical facilities, in a mission launched by Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, and teams of BRO Project SWASTIK, state disaster management and police. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. The rescue operation is still on.