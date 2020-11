Bhubaneswar: Seven more Aahaar centres in Bhubaneswar will start functioning from today. Earlier, five Aahaar centres near hospitals started functioning.

The city has a total of 12 Aahaar Kendras of which five located at various hospitals were functioning.

It should be noted that cooked hot meals is being provided to the poor and needy people at the cost of Rs 5 at the Aahaar centres. However, the services were suspended due to COVID outbreak.

