SEVEN becomes Official Merchandising Partner of The Champions from Chepauk: Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: SEVEN, a global sportswear brand from India, offering fitness and active lifestyle products today, announced a multi-year partnership with The Champions from Chepauk: Chennai Super Kings. SEVEN is also the official Kitting/ Clothing partner, Associate Sponsor and the Official Merchandise Partner of the Chennai Super Kings, this IPL season starting 19th September. SEVEN is an Indian fitness and active lifestyle sportswear brand under the banner of Rhiti Group which has evolved as India’s fastest growing conglomerate pioneering in sports and entertainment poised to be a leader in the industry. SEVEN is also the official apparel partner for Chennai Super Kings.

The SEVEN Official IPL Collection includes official team outfit of Jersey, Lowers and supporting accessories. The collection also includes the team training / workout apparels and accessories; shorts, jersey, lowers and caps. The entire range is made of 100% Polyester, Breathable, Skin Friendly, Antibacterial and Antistatic material.

On the exclusive partnership Lokesh Mishra, COO, Rhiti Group said, “It’s an incredible honor to be the official exclusive merchandise partner of the most decorated IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Our long association with CSK has reaped substantial gains and has been beneficial to everyone involved, We, along with the rest of the country, eagerly await to see MS Dhoni again on the cricket field – once again donning our uniform.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO at CSK said “SEVEN has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since 2018, and it has been both a wonderful and mutually beneficial partnership. Being a fitness and active lifestyle brand with a passion for sports and the outdoors, SEVEN has developed a deep understanding of the requirements at the highest level of sport, possesses a keen eye for detail and constantly strives for improvement in quality, comfort and style”.

Match jersey player edition is available at INR 1,999 only whereas the plain match jersey is available at INR 1,599 only. Except for the match jerseys CSK’s training jersey is also available at INR 1,599 only. Other than the kits and jerseys, Fan T- Shirts: Lion Tee, Whistle Podu Tee, Fan Gear, Yellow Brigade Tee, Thala Tee, Captain Cool Tee, Travel Polo Player Edition and accessories including CSK Training Cap, CSK Match Cap, Sling Bag and Travel Bags will also be available for all the die-heart fans of CSK.

The SEVEN team aims to offer their fans best-in-class merchandising with the highest standards of quality, service, latest design and styles. In addition to offering traditional merchandise, we plan to introduce a range of high-quality premium clothing and accessories that the fans will love.

SEVEN has also announced the contest for IPL fans that will run through the IPL period and there will be range of exciting merchandise to be won : as the part of the contest fans can now click a photograph in CSK colours and post it on the social media platforms along with a message for their favorite cricketer. The message with maximum likes will get a chance to win exciting merchandise

The CSK merchandise is available across all the CSK store (Chennai), SEVEN Life stores, Lulu Stores Dubai, Splash Retail Dubai, Landmark Dubai, FanCode – Dream 11, Fanhood – Book My Show and across online/ecommerce platforms including Flipkart, Paytm and Amazon among others.

