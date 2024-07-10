Puri: Sevayat seriously injured during Adapa Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra. He was immediately rushed in an ambulance to District HQ Hospital. As many as 12 servitors sustained injuries after Lord Balabhadra’s idol fell on them during the ‘Adapa Bije Pahandi’ ceremony.

The incident occurred as the three deities were being transferred from their chariots to the Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha temple on Tuesday evening.

Following the completion of other rituals, the ‘Pahandi’ procession commenced, during which the servitors carried the three idols to the Adapa Mandap, swaying them gently.

However, as Lord Balabhadra’s idol was being moved from the Taladhwaja chariot via the temporary ramp, Charamala, it slipped and fell onto the servitors injuring several of them. The injured servitors were then rushed to the Puri hospital for treatment.

Later, Lord Balabhadra moved to Shree Gundicha temple in “Goti Pahandi” with the rhythms of traditional instruments.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief after receiving the news that Lord Balabhadra fell from Charmal during the Adapa Bije Pahandi ceremony. The Chief Minister also wished the injured sevayats a speedy recovery.

CM Majhi directed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan to go to Puri immediately and take appropriate steps. Also, on the request of CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will be heading to Puri.