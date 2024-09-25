Seva Se Seekhen Program Empowering Youth and Fostering Culture of Compassion and Service in Community

In a significant move to engage India’s youth and bolster healthcare services, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched the “Seva Se Seekhen” program under the MY Bharat initiative. Launched on September 17, 2024, this nationwide volunteering initiative aims to provide hands-on learning experiences for young people while offering crucial assistance to patients in hospitals.



Talking about the program, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, commented, “This program exemplifies our commitment to nurturing a culture of seva while addressing the needs of patients across India. Through this program, our young MY Bharat volunteers are gaining invaluable experience while contributing to the well-being of our nation.”



As part of the program, MY Bharat volunteers are being deployed across 700 locations, including both government hospitals and those empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). With each hospital hosting 10-20 volunteers, the initiative targets not only to improve patient services but also to raise awareness of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks, from helping patients access basic healthcare services to managing outpatient department (OPD) counters, operating information desks, and supporting PM-JAY documentation.



The “Seva Se Seekhen” program has seen swift progress since its launch, with 861 hospitals already onboarded on the MY Bharat portal. These facilities have generated 304 Experiential Learning Programmes and 2,649 volunteering opportunities.

Currently, 1732 volunteers are active across 319 hospitals in 24 states and union territories. Leading the charge, Gujarat has deployed 273 volunteers across 33 hospitals, followed closely by Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, with a strong presence of volunteers supporting critical healthcare services.



By engaging youth in such meaningful work, the “Seva Se Seekhen” program is expected to promote a culture of service and responsibility. It also seeks to boost the utilization of PM-JAY services, thereby enhancing healthcare accessibility for underprivileged communities. The success of this initiative will have long-lasting impacts, fostering a new generation of socially responsible leaders and reinforcing the importance of public service.

As MY Bharat continues to expand its reach and the “Seva Se Seekhen” program grows, the initiative promises to bring a transformative shift in both healthcare support and youth empowerment across India.