Setting up of Dedicated AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres

Ministry of Ayush is implementing the operationalization of Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) [now renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)] under Ayushman Bharat as a component of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments with an objective to establish a holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles and practices. It is envisaged to transform existing Sub-health Centres/Ayush dispensaries to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres to ensure universal access to an expanded range of Primary Health Care services as appropriate to people’s needs. Under the NAM, as per the proposals received from State/UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs), a total of 12,500 units of existing Ayush dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) in the States/UTs. As per the reports received from States/UTs, 12121 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) have been made functional till date.

The State/UT wise status of approved and functional Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)