Setting up of Dedicated AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres

Ministry of Ayush is implementing the operationalization of Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) [now renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)] under Ayushman Bharat as a component of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments with an objective to establish a holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles and practices. It is envisaged to transform existing Sub-health Centres/Ayush dispensaries to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres to ensure universal access to an expanded range of Primary Health Care services as appropriate to people’s needs. Under the NAM, as per the proposals received from State/UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs), a total of 12,500 units of existing Ayush dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) in the States/UTs. As per the reports received from States/UTs, 12121 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) have been made functional till date.

The State/UT wise status of approved and functional Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)

Sl. No. Name of States/UTs Approved Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) Functional Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 6 6
2 Andhra Pradesh 126 126
3 Arunachal Pradesh 89 89
4 Assam 500 500
5 Bihar 294 113
6 Chandigarh 12 11
7 Chhattisgarh 400 400
8 Delhi 0 0
9 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 1
10 Goa 100 100
11 Gujarat 365 365
12 Haryana 538 506
13 Himachal Pradesh 740 740
14 Jammu & Kashmir 523 523
15 Jharkhand 745 648
16 Karnataka 376 376
17 Kerala 700 700
18 Ladakh 0 0
19 Lakshadweep 7 7
20 Madhya Pradesh 800 800
21 Maharashtra 390 345
22 Manipur 15 15
23 Meghalaya 45 22
24 Mizoram 41 41
25 Nagaland 49 49
26 Odisha 422 422
27 Puducherry 4 4
28 Punjab 158 158
29 Rajasthan 2019 2019
30 Sikkim 18 18
31 Tamil Nadu 650 650
32 Telangana 421 421
33 Tripura 72 72
34 Uttar Pradesh 1034 1034
35 Uttarakhand 300 300
36 West Bengal 540 540
Total 12500 12121
