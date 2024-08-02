Setting up of Dedicated AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres

Ministry of Ayush is implementing the operationalization of Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) [now renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)] under Ayushman Bharat as a component of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments with an objective to establish a holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles and practices. It is envisaged to transform existing Sub-health Centres/Ayush dispensaries to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres to ensure universal access to an expanded range of Primary Health Care services as appropriate to people’s needs. Under the NAM, as per the proposals received from State/UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs), a total of 12,500 units of existing Ayush dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) in the States/UTs. As per the reports received from States/UTs, 12121 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) have been made functional till date.
The State/UT wise status of approved and functional Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)
|Sl. No.
|Name of States/UTs
|Approved Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)
|Functional Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush)
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|6
|6
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|126
|126
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|89
|89
|4
|Assam
|500
|500
|5
|Bihar
|294
|113
|6
|Chandigarh
|12
|11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|400
|400
|8
|Delhi
|0
|0
|9
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|100
|100
|11
|Gujarat
|365
|365
|12
|Haryana
|538
|506
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|740
|740
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|523
|523
|15
|Jharkhand
|745
|648
|16
|Karnataka
|376
|376
|17
|Kerala
|700
|700
|18
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|19
|Lakshadweep
|7
|7
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|800
|800
|21
|Maharashtra
|390
|345
|22
|Manipur
|15
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|45
|22
|24
|Mizoram
|41
|41
|25
|Nagaland
|49
|49
|26
|Odisha
|422
|422
|27
|Puducherry
|4
|4
|28
|Punjab
|158
|158
|29
|Rajasthan
|2019
|2019
|30
|Sikkim
|18
|18
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|650
|650
|32
|Telangana
|421
|421
|33
|Tripura
|72
|72
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|1034
|1034
|35
|Uttarakhand
|300
|300
|36
|West Bengal
|540
|540
|Total
|12500
|12121