Servotech Secures order of 2 MW On-grid Solar Power Plant from UPNEDA

New Delhi : Servotech Power Systems Ltd., India’s leading solar solutions manufacturer has secured a 2 MW On-grid solar Photovoltaic Power Plant order from Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

Servotech will be responsible for designing, supplying, installation testing and commissioning of On-Grid solar power plants. Further, the scope of the project also encompasses Servotech to deliver comprehensive warranty maintenance for the next 5 years, tending to different 11 to 100 kW on-grid solar PV installations done at 67 various strategic locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals.

Commenting on the order, Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said, we’re pleased to strengthen our efforts with UPNEDA in enhancing green energy access and sustainability for the natives in Uttar Pradesh. The company’s proven history of providing exceptional solar solutions has established it as a reliable partner in India’s renewable energy market. By leveraging our expertise and innovative solutions, we aim to empower Uttar Pradesh with clean, reliable, and affordable solar energy. This project aligns with our vision of a sustainable future and will contribute to the state’s energy security and environmental goals.