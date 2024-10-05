Serious Allegations of Sexual Harassment Surface at Government Women’s College in Baripada

Crime against women has reached a concerning level at a premier institution in Odisha, where 30 female students from Government Women’s College, Baripada, have alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member. In their written complaint, the students accused the lecturer of making lewd remarks and inappropriate gestures. The complaint has been forwarded to the college’s internal complaint committee and sexual harassment cell by Principal Sagarika Singh. She assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken against the lecturer based on the committee’s findings.