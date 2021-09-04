Series of Lectures on popularizing benefits of Ayush system among students launched

New Delhi : Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sononwal called upon the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced and healthy diet today. He said that it was important that the young minds are oriented towards Ayush system to help them grow healthier and stronger.

Sonowal was addressing a webinar ‘Hamaara Ayush Hamaara Swasthya’ for school and college students. The webinar was sixth in the series of events organized by the Ministry of Ayush as part of the yearlong programmes under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organized by the Government of India to commemorate 75th anniversary of Indian Independence in August 2022.

“When we are healthy and balanced, we are able to fulfill our dreams and share our responsibility as a part of the society. The Ayush system speaks enormously on the rule of diet in maintaining health,” the Union Ayush Minister said.

Asking students to desist from an unhealthy diet, Shri Sonowal added that each one of us was familiar with the impact of fast food on health. “Ayush system advocates consuming a balanced diet which is beneficial and keeps the individual healthy,” said the Ayush minister.

Students of over 7,500 schools and universities connected to Saturday’s webinar. In the next one year, the Ministry of Ayush aims at connecting with students of 75,000 educational institutions through a series of lectures and distributing the IEC material.

In his address, Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendra bhai said the current fast-paced social norms keep the youth disconnected from nature, “Ayush systems have advocated a number of simple practices that can help us reconnect with our authentic selves,” he said.

Dr Munjparaadded that education plays a vital role in saving minds. “Our traditional systems of healing are being widely accepted throughout the world and our traditional healthcare system is fully functional”.

A presentation was also shown to the students which introduced the Ayush streams and their history. Quotes from celebrities and sportspersons vouching for the Ayush systems were also shown to the participating students after which the presentation went into the details of what Ayush systems can offer to the youth in terms of battling the problems of modern day life such as backache and increasing screen time.

The presentation also talked about how a career in Ayush is very viable and fulfilling, and the opportunities are plentiful. Ayush systems and their effectiveness during COVID were also shown.

Addressing the participating students, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, National Council of Indian System of Medicine, said that taking care of the health of the youth was important in today’s circumstances as they play a huge role in nation building. “The methods of Ayush are very effective for keeping healthy,” he said. He, however, warned that Ayurveda, which is an important stream of Ayush, should be understood through scriptures and research papers and not through WhatsApp (forwards).

All India Institute of Ayurveda Director Dr. Tanuja Nesari told students that huge improvements can be brought in life by adopting the Ayurvedic lifestyle. “PM Narendra Modi has also praised Ayush systems in his monthly address of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Make Ayush practices a part of your life to realize the dream of a healthy India” she said.