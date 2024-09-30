Series of activities organised during Swachhta Pakhwada observation at NTPC Coal Mining HQ

As part of the ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, a series of activities were held at NTPC CMHQ/NML HQ in Ranchi during the Swachhta Pakhwada.

A workshop on “Waste Segregation” was conducted for CMHQ/NML employees in collaboration with the local NGO Urban Kheti, which saw enthusiastic participation. This interactive session equipped attendees with essential knowledge about waste segregation, empowering them to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

A debate competition on the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva” was organised at Bajra High School, Ranchi,with large participation from students on September 30, 2024.

Moreover, a street play (Nukkad Natak) focusing on “Swachhta Hi Seva” was performed by the Coal Mining/NML HQ team, further promoting the initiative.To raise awareness, digital banners and selfie stations were set up around the office premises. All employees and associates were encouraged to take selfies to help spread the message of cleanliness.