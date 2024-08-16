Senior leader Bijay Kumar Patnaik Friday resigned from the Indian National Congress

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Bijay Kumar Patnaik Friday resigned from the party. He has sent his resignation letter to the party leadership through an email. After tendering his resignation, without citing any particular reason behind leaving Congress, Patnaik has said that he would not join any political party and rather prefer to serve the people on his own.

Bijay Kumar Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Secretary, joined the Congress in February 2023. After joining the Congress, he was given a new responsibility to chair the campaign committee.