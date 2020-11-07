Senior Civil Judge court inaugurated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A senior civil judge court [LR] was inaugurated by Odisha High Court judge Kumari justice Sanju Panda in judicial building complex here on Saturday. Speaking at the inaugural function Justice Panda said that a long standing demand of Jagatsinghpur legal fraternity and litigants were fulfilled after inauguration of civil judge court here. Odisha high court registrar [Administration] R K Bose read out the proclamation issued by Odisha government as well as High court with regard to starting of civil judge court here. Among others district judge Ananda Chandra Behera, ADJ Etishree Bhuyain, sub judge Sasirekha Mishra, district collector Saroj Kumar Mishra, registrar civil court Mahasweta Parija, superintendent of police Prakash R , judicial officers from lower courts , district bar association members were attended the event.

