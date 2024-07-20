Senior Advocate Pitambar Acharya Appointed As Advocate General Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das appointed Pitambar Acharya, Senior Advocate of Orissa High Court as the Advocate General (AG) for the State with immediate effect on Friday.

The Law Department of the State Government informed about the new AG’s appointment by releasing a notification. Acharya has vast experience as a High Court Advocate. He came to the limelight in 2019 for contesting against the then CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik from the Hinjili assembly constituency as a BJP candidate.