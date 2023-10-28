Senco Gold & Diamonds achieves national footprint of 150 showrooms; opens its largest showroom in India

Kolkata, 27th October, 2023: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery retailer with over eight decades of legacy reached a landmark of 150 showrooms nationally with the opening of two new showrooms in Kolkata in the presence of its brand ambassador Actress Vidya Balan.

To celebrate this milestone, Vidya Balan graced the inauguration of the company’s two new showrooms in Kankurgachi and Hatibagan, alongside Mr. Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds and Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds. While the Kankurgachi showroom is spread across 2100+ sqft. to cater to the cosmopolitan crowd in the neighbourhood, the Hatibagan showroom spread across 11500+ sq.ft. is Senco’s largest showroom nationally.

The new showrooms at Kankurgachi and Hatibagan are designed to provide the customers a luxurious and an immersive shopping experience, with an extensive collection of jewellery pieces in gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones, to cater to diverse customers of the city.

As part of the grand celebration, Senco Gold & Diamonds launched an array of designs and jewellery pieces under Shagun Collection, a range of exquisite pieces for all occasions, from contemporary light weight to the royal traditional designs. The Lotus collection by Everlite is inspired from the motifs of Lotus with enamel and meenakari work signifying auspiciousness and prosperity and blessings of Goddess Laxmi for Dhanteras and Diwali. The Signature Collection was inspired by the Senco’s logo created with motifs of swan and lotus, representing the serenity and blessings of Lakshmi Puja. The Power Collection is inspired by the power that resides in nature and within us. The collection represents the innate power and resilience of every individual that shines through with time and the tide of life experiences. The Meenakari, Nakshi, Filigree and Jadau work on each jewellery piece, brings forth the finesse of Senco Gold and Diamonds’ craftsmanship.

Commenting on this historic occasion, Mr. Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone with the launch of our 150th showroom, and we are privileged to have Vidya Balan with us to make this occasion even more special. Vidya Balan, an embodiment of grace and elegance, has been an integral part of the Senco Gold & Diamonds family



for several years. Her association with Senco Gold & Diamonds has been characterized by a shared commitment to celebrating the beauty and spirit of women, and she has been instrumental in showcasing our jewellery collections that resonate with the contemporary Indian woman. We shall continue our endeavour to offer exquisite jewellery while ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Celebrating our 150th showroom is not just a milestone for Senco Gold & Diamonds; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to adorning the dreams of millions. With the grace and elegance of Vidya Balan, our beloved brand ambassador, this moment shines even brighter, reflecting our shared values of beauty, tradition, and the spirit of every Indian woman.”

Vidya Balan said, “My association with Senco Gold & Diamonds goes back a long way. Senco’s journey has been a remarkable one and the milestone of 150 showrooms showcases their commitment to providing exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite designs that has won the hearts of millions of jewellery connoisseurs over the years. It is a pleasure to be present today on this momentous occasion and I wholeheartedly congratulate Suvankar Sen, Joita Sen and the entire team of Senco Gold & Diamonds.”

To celebrate this grand occasion, there are a host of special offers for the customers – up to 25% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery; only Re.1 making charge on Diamond Jewellery and upto 8% off on Diamond value for Diamond Jewellery. These offers will be available at all Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms and on its online platforms sencogoldanddiamonds.com