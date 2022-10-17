Seminar on Certification And Qualification of Airborne Stores

New Delhi : The Indian Air Force (IAF) is organising a seminar in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufactures (SIDM) on the topic of “Certification and Qualification of Airborne Stores: Supporting the Private Sector to promote Indigenous R&D and Manufacturing”. This Seminar will be conducted during the DefExpo 2022 on 19 October 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, at Hall 3, Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

India’s Aerospace industry is strategically important and is also a symbol of the Nation’s technical prowess and self-reliance. In view of the recent initiatives to enhance self-reliance in the aerospace domain, there is an enormous opportunity for the Indian industry to join the global supply chain in aerospace manufacturing. The topic of Certification and qualification of Airborne Stores, conforming to global standards, is therefore need of the hour.

As part of the IAF’s focus on ‘Make in India’, this seminar aims to enable a better understanding of the process of certification and qualification requirements in respect of airborne stores. The discussions will focus on the role of the certification and qualification agencies in this process. The Seminar will also discuss the aspirations and expectations of the Indian industry, as well as the current challenges that lie ahead in its endeavour to become part of the global value chain in the aerospace sector. The discussions would comprise panelists who are experts in the field of certification, quality assurance, as well as industry representatives who would put forth their perspectives. The discussion will be followed by a question & answer session. The seminar will benefit Start-Ups, MSMEs, members of industry interested in aerospace sector, academia, innovators, and professionals dealing with production, qualification and certification for Airborne Stores.