Seltos crosses the 5 Lakh sales milestone in just 46 months

CHENNAI: Seltos, India’s most loved SUV and the first and best-selling premium SUV of Kia India has reached the 5-lakh mark in just 46 months of its launch. The iconic brand and the original Badass which started its journey with Kia’s India foray in August 2019 reinvented and unlocked immense value for the SUV segment. It has become a source of pride for India’s automotive industry with its segment-first features, accelerated performance, class-leading connectivity, and futuristic design.

Four years ago, the Seltos made its global debut with a grand unveiling, designed to cater to discerning and forward-thinking customers in search of a premium driving experience. Born out of the visionary ‘Make in India, for the World’ initiative, the Seltos quickly established itself as a game-changer in the SUV segment, revolutionizing the market with its unrivaled combination of design, performance, and technology. It captured the hearts and trust of customers, becoming a beloved and one-of-the-most trusted automotive brands in the country.