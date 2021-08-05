Self-Reliance in LED Lighting

New Delhi : Ministry of Power (MoP) vide orders dated 28.07.2020 and 17.09.2020, has granted purchase preference to local suppliers with respect to Power sector, pursuant to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT’s) revised order dated 04.06.2020 under Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

In order to encourage self-reliance in Light emitting diode (LED) Lighting, a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has been approved by Government of India, which will attract investors and boost local manufacturing of components.

Further, Department of Commerce has announced a new policy of Compulsory Registration Order (CRO), under which all LED Products will have to be registered after testing.

This information was given by R.K. Singh , Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.