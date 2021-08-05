Self-Reliance in LED Lighting

New Delhi : Ministry of Power (MoP) vide orders dated 28.07.2020 and 17.09.2020, has granted purchase preference to local suppliers with respect to Power sector, pursuant to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT’s) revised order dated 04.06.2020 under Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

In order to encourage  self-reliance  in Light emitting diode (LED)  Lighting,  a  Production  Linked  Incentive (PLI) scheme  has  been approved by Government of India, which  will attract investors and boost local manufacturing of components.

Further, Department  of  Commerce  has  announced  a  new  policy  of  Compulsory Registration Order (CRO),  under  which all LED Products will have to be registered after testing.

This information was given by R.K. Singh , Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

