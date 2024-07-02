Self-nominations open for National Teachers’ Award 2024 till 15th July 2024

Online self-nominations from eligible teachers for National Teachers’ Awards 2024 are being invited with effect from 27 June 2024 on the Ministry of Education’s portal http://nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The last date for receiving online nominations is 15 July 2024. This year, 50 teachers will be selected through the three-stage selection process, i.e., at the District, State and National level. The award will be conferred by the President of India on 5th September 2024 at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, organizes a national level function on Teachers Day, i.e., 5th September every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country selected through a rigorous, transparent, and online selection process. The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Eligibility conditions:

School teachers and Heads of Schools working in recognized primary/middle/high/higher secondary schools run by State Govt./UT Administrations, local bodies, and Private schools affiliated with the State/UTs Board are eligible for the Award.