Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Food Processing Sector

New Delhi : Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing a Central Sector scheme-PRADHAN MANTRI KISAN SAMPADA YOJANA (PMKSY), since 2016-17, for overall growth and development of food processing sector, minimizing the post-harvest losses and for creation of off-farm employment and higher realization to the farmers. Under the PMKSY, major component schemes are (i) Mega Food Parks (ii) Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (iii) Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing/Preservation Capacities (iv) Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters (v) Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages and (vi) Operation Greens. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Producer Cooperatives/Farmers Producer Organizations are the eligible entities for availing the assistance under these schemes. Details of the projects/units assisted under various component schemes of PMKSY wherein the beneficiary is Self Help Group/Producer Cooperative/Farmers Producer Organization/Cooperative society is given at Annex.
The new farms lawswill complement the efforts made under PMSKY for enhancing investment in value addition and post-harvest infrastructure near to farm gate, creating more employment opportunities, and facilitate better price realisation to the farmers to enhance their income.
Since the implementation of PMKSY in 2016-17, the estimated number of people engaged in the projects/units approved under various component schemes are 6,32,780.
Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE
The details of the projects / units assisted under PMKSY wherein the beneficiary is Self Help Group / Producer Cooperative / Farmers Producer Organization / Cooperative society
|Sl. No
|Name of the project/unit
|District, State/UTs
|Mega Food Parks (MFPs)
|1
|Haryana State Co-operative Supply & Marketing federation LTD (HAFED)
|Rohtak, Haryana
|Agro Processing Cluster (APCs)
|1
|Mekalsuta Agro Farmer Producer Company Ltd
|Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh
|2
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|3
|Swabhimani Co-op Industrial Estate Ltd
|Kolhapur, Maharashtra
|Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC)
|1
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-I)
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|2
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-II)
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|3
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-III)
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|4
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-IV)
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|5
|Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-V)
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|6
|Goa BagayatdarSahakariKharediVikriSanusthaMaryadit
|North Goa, Goa
|Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition (Cold Chain)
|1
|Krishna District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Co-operative Union Ltd
|Krishna, Andhra Pradesh
|2
|Saran dairy Producer Company Ltd
|Gopalganj, Bihar
|3
|Sabarkantha Dist. Co-op Society (1st)
|Sabarkantha, Gujarat
|4
|Panchmahal Dist. Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd
|Panchmahal, Gujarat
|5
|Sabarkantha Dist. Co-op Society (2nd)
|Sabarkantha, Gujarat
|6
|Ahmedabad District Co-operative Milk Producer’s union Ltd
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|7
|Bangalore &Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd (BAMUL)
|Ramanagara, Karnataka
|8
|Gandhinagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd
|Udaipur, Rajasthan
|Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages (BFLs)
|1
|Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED)
|Baster, Chhattisgarh
|2
|Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd(TRIFED)
|Raigad, Maharashtra