Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Food Processing Sector

New Delhi : Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing a Central Sector scheme-PRADHAN MANTRI KISAN SAMPADA YOJANA (PMKSY), since 2016-17, for overall growth and development of food processing sector, minimizing the post-harvest losses and for creation of off-farm employment and higher realization to the farmers. Under the PMKSY, major component schemes are (i) Mega Food Parks (ii) Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (iii) Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing/Preservation Capacities (iv) Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters (v) Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages and (vi) Operation Greens. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Producer Cooperatives/Farmers Producer Organizations are the eligible entities for availing the assistance under these schemes. Details of the projects/units assisted under various component schemes of PMKSY wherein the beneficiary is Self Help Group/Producer Cooperative/Farmers Producer Organization/Cooperative society is given at Annex.

The new farms lawswill complement the efforts made under PMSKY for enhancing investment in value addition and post-harvest infrastructure near to farm gate, creating more employment opportunities, and facilitate better price realisation to the farmers to enhance their income.

Since the implementation of PMKSY in 2016-17, the estimated number of people engaged in the projects/units approved under various component schemes are 6,32,780.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

The details of the projects / units assisted under PMKSY wherein the beneficiary is Self Help Group / Producer Cooperative / Farmers Producer Organization / Cooperative society

Sl. No Name of the project/unit District, State/UTs Mega Food Parks (MFPs) 1 Haryana State Co-operative Supply & Marketing federation LTD (HAFED) Rohtak, Haryana Agro Processing Cluster (APCs) 1 Mekalsuta Agro Farmer Producer Company Ltd Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh 2 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd Nashik, Maharashtra 3 Swabhimani Co-op Industrial Estate Ltd Kolhapur, Maharashtra Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) 1 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-I) Nashik, Maharashtra 2 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-II) Nashik, Maharashtra 3 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-III) Nashik, Maharashtra 4 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-IV) Nashik, Maharashtra 5 Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Unit-V) Nashik, Maharashtra 6 Goa BagayatdarSahakariKharediVikriSanusthaMaryadit North Goa, Goa Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition (Cold Chain) 1 Krishna District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Co-operative Union Ltd Krishna, Andhra Pradesh 2 Saran dairy Producer Company Ltd Gopalganj, Bihar 3 Sabarkantha Dist. Co-op Society (1st) Sabarkantha, Gujarat 4 Panchmahal Dist. Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd Panchmahal, Gujarat 5 Sabarkantha Dist. Co-op Society (2nd) Sabarkantha, Gujarat 6 Ahmedabad District Co-operative Milk Producer’s union Ltd Ahmedabad, Gujarat 7 Bangalore &Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd (BAMUL) Ramanagara, Karnataka 8 Gandhinagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd Udaipur, Rajasthan Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages (BFLs) 1 Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) Baster, Chhattisgarh 2 Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd(TRIFED) Raigad, Maharashtra