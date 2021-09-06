Selection rally (Mysore, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh) for enrolment of outstanding young boys in Wrestling Sports Discipline of Boys Sports Company, MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka) wef 27 Sep to 30 Sep 2021

New Delhi : Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka) will be conducting District Level Entries for induction proven players as a Sports Cadets at this Centre. Induction Rally will be conducted wef 27 Sep to 30 Sep 2021 at this Regimental Centre. Boys will be selected for Wrestling Discipline into Boys Sports Company The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka).

Eligibility Criteria.

(a) Age . Between 08-14 years of age as on 01 Sep 2021.

(The candidates born between 01 Sep 2007 to 30 Aug 2013).

(b) Education . Minimum class 4th std passed with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

(c) Medical Fitness . Will be ascertained by Medical Officer of The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

(d) Applicant will deposit certificate of Medal in District level & above and secured First / Second / Third position in wrestling discipline.

(e) NO APPLICANTS WILL BE SELECTED HAVING ANY TYPE OF PERMANENT TATOO ON ANY PART OF THE BODY .

(f) The below mentioned height and weight criteria is applicable for BSC enrolment: –

Ser Discipline Age at entry level Age (Yrs) Height (Cms) Weight (a) Wrestling 08-14 years 08 134 29 09 139 31 10 143 34 11 150 37 12 153 40 13 155 42 14 160 47

Note . No deviation will normally be accepted. However, the age criteria maximum upto 16 yrs, above height and weight criteria are flexible in case of exceptionally talented boys whoever having National and International certificate or medal.

Important Documents to be Submitted at this BSC . The candidates must be in possession of following documents at the time of selection trials:-

(a) Original Copy of Birth Certificate issued only by Municipal Corporation/Register of the births and deaths.

(b) Original copy of Caste Certificate.

(c) Original copy of Education Certificate / Mark Sheet form school.

(d) Original Certificate of Character Certificate from the Gram Pradhan/ School.

(e) Original copy of Residential / Domical Certificate (issued by Tehsildar/SDM).

(f) Ten latest colour photos.

(g) Original copy of Sports participation certificate in district level and above if any.

(h) Original copy of Aadhar Card.

Note . Original to be shown and one CTC to be deposited with the application form.

Boarding and Lodging during the period of Induction Rally . Candidates are required to appear in the selection rally at their own expenses. During the period of screening, candidates and persons accompany them should make own arrangement for their stay and transportation at Belgaum (Karnataka). This company will not be responsible for boarding and loading. No ladies will be permitted to accompany with the candidates during the whole process of induction rally.

Reporting Time for Registration .

(a) Venue – The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belgaum (Karnataka).

(b) Date – 27 Sep 2021.

(c) Time – 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs.

Selection . A dedicated staff of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Medicine Centre (SMC) and Boys Company will conduct the trials/ Induction in a total transparent environment. Parents / Guardians are advised not to interfere in the selection procedure. Any query, they should have be addressed by the selection team. Interested candidates are requested to report to Presiding Officer, Selection Trails, Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka) at 0700 hrs (AM) on 27 Sep 2021. The entry will be closed after 1000 hrs.

The entries selection Priority will given to medal winners in District / State/ National level.

Selected candidates will be provided academic training in free of cost in English/ Hindi medium in Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka). Besides intensive coaching in Wrestling discipline also be provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches/ Army coaches. On passing Class XthStandard Exam, the candidates will be put up through selection process as applicable for enrolment into the Army. On completion of Xth Standard and on attaining the age of 17 Yrs and 06 Month, it is mandatory for the sports cadets to undergo the selection process for enrolment into the Army and get enrolled. In case of unwilling to be enrolled into Army for any reason, the parents of affected boys are liable to reimburse the cost of expenditure incurred by the Government on such boys.

Selected boys will be intimated to join Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka) within 03 to 06 months from the date of selection trails after due approval from DGMT and SAI. Exact date and joining instructions will be intimated later.

COVID-19 Precautionary Measures . All candidates will be carrying mask and gloves and produce a RT-PCR Negative Certificate’ (Test done within 72 hrs) and No Risk Certificate when they report for the rally.