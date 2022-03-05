Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022” From New Delhi to Kanyakumari in association with Royal Enfield

New Delhi, March 4, 2022: BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022” is scheduled to be flagged off from India Gate, New Delhi on 8th March 2022 at 1000 hrs, marking the International Women’s Day. Organized in association with Royal Enfield, 36 members of BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi will embarking on a grueling 5280 km ride traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari and onward to Chennai spreading the message of Women Empowerment across the nation.

BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team was raised in the year 2016, and has some magnificent and stunning performances to its credit including having displayed their skills twice on the occasion of Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.

BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022” will traverse the length and breadth of the country, covering historical landmarks beginning from India Gate in Delhi, leading to the Wagah Attari Border in Punjab and Statue of Unity in Gujarat before finally culminating at Royal Enfield’s India Technical Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The expedition will pass through Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur Bangalore, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on 28 March 2022.

The team will also be interacting with various riding communities and audiences with an intent to sensitize and bring forth an awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasizing freedom from bias, stereotypes and discrimination. The BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022” celebrates women’s achievements and aims to forge positive visibility of women, so as to encourage young girls and women across the country in stepping up for taking on major roles in shaping the future of the nation.

Anuj Dua, Global Brand Head, Classic, Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, we are proud to be in service to the nation for over 70 years now by making resilient, dependable and reliable machines that have been the trusted ally of India’s armed forces. We have also been consistently working towards breaking the barriers and actively supporting women riders across the country. We have created several opportunities for the community to experience motorcycling at its purest by encouraging more women to pursue their passion. Our association with the Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition is in honor of our long-standing commitment to the armed forces and to enable them in their endeavors. We are happy to partner with the BSF and the Seema Bhawani team and wish them the best in this celebration of valor. ”