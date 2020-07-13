Securing Mother and Childhood during COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The impact of Pandemic COVID-19 is devastating on Children, Pregnant Women and Lactating mothers from marginalised community those are in already disadvan¬taged or vulnerable situations. The hastily implemented lockdown measures and economic shock has made the challenge grater for these vulnerable groups which negatively affect the diets of children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. In order to minimize the broader effect of the pandemic on child health, reproductive health and nutrition, relief distribution took place at Charigharia Primary school of Bada Pokhari village under Kanheipur GP, Tangi (Cuttack)

With support from The Mustard Seed Mission, Youth for Social Development (YSD), Action for Rural Upliftment and Planning (ARUP), WEE Trust and Save Mother Childhood Campaign (SMCC) jointly executed the relief operation and distributed relief kits to 148 numbers of Tribal/ Adivasi families of Charigharia, Machhamall, Dhanabeni, Ketakijara villages under Kanheipur and Uchhapad GP on 10th and 11th July 2020. 142 baby food kits and sanitation kits, 85 stationary kits and 17 relief kits for pregnant women have been distributed among these Adivasi households. Most of these families are landless agricultural labourers, sharecropper and single women headed.

The relief package focussed mainly on women and children comprised of face mask, Soaps, Sanitary Pads, Baby food, Baby Milk, Biscuits, Stationary kits (Colour sheet, colour pencils, eraser etc among children 3 to 6 years of age).Looking into the specific needs of additional food items have been provided to pregnant women.

As per the proposed plan and to provide safety equipment to Community Health Workers, PPE kit also given to health workers of Tangi CHC, Village ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers. Community-level health workers were present during relief distribution. 10 volunteers of Save Mother and Childhood campaign (SMCC) had conducted the relief operation in Tangi block of Cuttack.

Related

comments