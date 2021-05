Bhubaneswar : The Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh at a press conference on Friday informed that during the upcoming Chandan Yatra festival Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the district in view to refrain mass gatherings and to contain the spread of deadly virus.

He also said that during the 21 day long festival around 10 platoons of police force will be deployed in Puri and Two control rooms will be set up for efficient management of Covid protocols .