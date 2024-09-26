Secretary (Water Resources) Leads Meeting on Enhancing Artificial Recharge Structures for Jal Sanchay Initiative

Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, chaired a high-level meeting today in New Delhi, to discuss the modalities for achieving inter-sectoral convergence in prioritizing the construction of artificial recharge structures for rainwater harvesting under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative. This initiative forms a critical component of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain (JSA) 2024 campaign. Senior officials from key partner ministries participated in the meeting.

The JSJB initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Surat, Gujarat, on 6th September 2024, places strong emphasis on community engagement (Jan Bhagidari) and a coordinated whole-of-government approach to water conservation. The discussions in today’s meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Ministries to accelerate the construction of artificial recharge structures, such as borewell recharge systems and recharge shafts, to bolster groundwater levels and ensure sustainable water management practices across the country.

Key Discussion Points:

Action Plan for Implementation: Ministries/Departments were requested to review existing rainwater harvesting structures within their jurisdiction and develop a mission-mode action plan to saturate their potential, focusing on groundwater replenishment.

Ministries/Departments were requested to review existing rainwater harvesting structures within their jurisdiction and develop a mission-mode action plan to saturate their potential, focusing on groundwater replenishment. Role of Partner Ministries/Departments in Water Conservation: Each Ministry/Department was requested to utilize their existing schemes and resources to support the extensive construction of artificial recharge structures. Ministries were also encouraged to establish self-targets based on available land and office premises to expedite implementation and ensure wide-scale impact.

Each Ministry/Department was requested to utilize their existing schemes and resources to support the extensive construction of artificial recharge structures. Ministries were also encouraged to establish self-targets based on available land and office premises to expedite implementation and ensure wide-scale impact. Community Engagement: Ministries, such as Education and Youth Affairs, with vast networks at the grassroots level, were also encouraged to harness their reach to promote awareness and participation in the initiative.

Ministries, such as Education and Youth Affairs, with vast networks at the grassroots level, were also encouraged to harness their reach to promote awareness and participation in the initiative. Affordable Solutions: Ministries/Departments were advised to prioritize the construction of small, localized artificial recharge structures tailored to community needs. Collaboration with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Industries was recommended to mobilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the initiative.

Ministries/Departments were advised to prioritize the construction of small, localized artificial recharge structures tailored to community needs. Collaboration with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Industries was recommended to mobilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the initiative. Monitoring and Accountability: A real-time dashboard is being developed on the JSA: Catch the Rain portal to monitor progress. Ministries/Departments were requested to ensure that Central Ministry Nodal Officers (CMNOs) regularly update the portal, facilitating the efficient tracking of activities and outcomes.

The meeting underscored the critical importance of coordinated efforts across Ministries and sectors, highlighting the unified approach to making water conservation a national priority. The JSJB initiative remains a flagship effort to secure long-term water sustainability and resilience for the country.