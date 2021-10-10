Secretary Telecom K. Rajaraman visits C-DOT; Inaugurates futuristic Quantum Communication Lab

New Delhi : K. Rajaraman, Secretary (T) and Chairman – Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, visited Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT ) Delhi Campus yesterday. C-DOT is the the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. He interacted with senior officials of C-DOT and reviewed the R&D projects being developed by CDOT. He was given a detailed presentation about the telecom R & D activities undertaken by C-DOT by Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT. Subsequently he visited various C-DOT labs including labs of 4G/5G, GPON, Encryptors, Routers, WiFi, Cyber Security etc. He encouraged the researchers working in various R&D projects and later addressed C-DOT officers. Officers from CDOT Bangalore campus joined the address through video conferencing tool developed in-house by C-DOT.

Shri Rajaraman asked C-DOT engineers to work with full dedication towards realizing the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in field of telecom. He also appreciated the contribution of C-DOT in achieving self -reliance in the field of telecom and assured full support of DoT in all endeavors of C-DOT. He complimented C-DOT for its critical role in developing indigenous 4G technology and ongoing 5G development project. (4G technology from CDOT is already under Proof of Concept (POC) Trial in BSNL network at Chandigarh and Ambala). He stressed upon CDOT to keep track of emerging technologies, align with the technology life cycle and asked CDOT to start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies in order to catch up with the market in time. He also advised C-DOT to focus on commercialization of technology and consider setting up incubators in C-DOT for faster technology commercialization. C-DOT was also asked to focus on contributing in national as well as international standards as well as creating more IPR.

Sh. K. Rajaraman also inaugurated the Quantum Communication Lab at C-DOT, Delhi and unveiled the indigenously developed Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution by C-DOT which can support a distance of more than 100 kilometers on standard optical fiber. Development of indigenous QKD solution is essential to address the threat that rapid advancement in Quantum Computing poses to the security of the data being transported by various critical sectors through the current communication networks. With the development of QKD solution and the existing suite of wide range of products in Optical Access, Core, Switching & Routing, Wireless, Post Quantum Cryptography Encryptors (PQCE) etc, C-DOT has become the first organization in India to offer complete portfolio of indigenous Quantum Secure telecom products & solutions to comprehensively address the requirements of Telecom Service Providers as well as Strategic and Defense sector in India.