Secretary (T), DoT launches ‘AI Bharat 5G/6G Hackathon’ online platform

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, launched the ITU-WTSA-24 Hackathon “AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox” on Wednesday, a part of the forthcoming WTSA-24,. It is designed to propel innovation and harness the power of AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) in the next generation of communication networks. It was launched in the presence of Head of ITU strategic engagement, ITU Experts and IIT Delhi Experts. This international Hackathon is being organised by ITU in collaboration with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as one of the side events of World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24), which will be held in New Delhi from October 15-24th, 2024.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Mittal said, DoT is excited to be partnering with ITU to foster innovation and creativity among the next generation of tech leaders. “Together, we have the opportunity to inspire and empower young minds to create solutions that will shape our world”, he said. Dr Mittal pointed out that “This hackathon, in partnership with ITU, is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for young innovators to turn their visions into reality and make a tangible impact on society”.

Extending his welcome to all the Young innovators of India and World to the launch of “ITU WTSA24- AI Bharat 5G/6G Hackathon”, Dr Mittal said, “This is an opportunity to bring together the best experts in the country and abroad, the young students, experienced mentors, the vibrant start-ups and the industry to solve practical problems in applying AI/ML in designing applications and services in networks”.

The session also saw active participation from Frederic Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement, ITU, Prof Jayadeva of IIT Delhi, DDG (International Relations) & DDG(Standards R&D Innovation), DoT.

About the Hackathon:

The focus of the hackathon is on applying ITU standards to create applications that integrate AI/ML in networks. ITU publishes various recommendations like ITU-T Y.3172 and ITU-T Y.3061 which specifies an architectural framework for machine learning in future networks and autonomous networks.

The hackathon is open for Indian and International participants as well. An array of mentors, and resources, including global experts would be made available to help the participants of this hackathon.

Phase 1 of the Hackathon will be held in online mode during 7th August – 30th September 2024, which will also include online webinars and outreach events. Registration for event closes on 19th September 2024 and deadline for submission is 26th September 2024. Phase 2 of the Hackathon will be held In-Person at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (2 days Coding Event)

The Hackathon will deal with following problem statements:

AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox – Build Your Own AI/ML Model for 5G/6G: Participants will undergo training and mentoring on ITU Recommendations for AI/ML and choose specific 5G/6G use cases to design and build AI/ML pipelines using resources in the Sandbox. Resources include open data, compute servers, and mentoring by ITU experts. AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox – Build Your Own xApp for Autonomous 5G/6G: Participants will undergo training and mentoring on ITU Recommendations for Autonomous Networks (AN) and choose specific 5G/6G AN use cases to design and build xApps using resources in the Sandbox. Resources include pre-provisioned simulators, open data, compute servers, and mentoring by ITU experts.

Winners will be given prizes including special prizes for best students, best startups and best girls teams, in addition to the top 3 overall solutions

WTSA2024

India is organizing the prestigious International Telecommunication Union (ITU)- World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly (WTSA) during 15-24th October 2024 preceded by Global Standards Symposium(GSS) on 14th October 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. On the sidelines of WTSA 24, multiple side events are being organized one such key event is AI-5G/6G Hackathon that needs to be supported by the department.

The WTSA is a quadrennial event and serves as the governing conference of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Standardisation Sector (ITU-T). It is one of the three world conferences organized by the International Telecommunication Union, an entity within the United Nations system. This event plays a pivotal role in setting global telecommunication standards, making India’s hosting of the WTSA a significant milestone.

The WTSA 2024, will be accompanied by other related events such as the ITU Kaleidoscope conference (21-23rd October 2024), ITU exhibitions (14-24th October 2024), Network of Women (17th October 2024) and AI for Good (18th October 2024), Innovation Xchange (23rd October 2024 ) to enrich the discourse and promote inclusivity in the sector.

It is for the first time that this prestigious international event is being held in India. It also marks the country’s growing importance in the global technology landscape.